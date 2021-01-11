School Board member Wade announces run for City Council

Wade declined to comment on the state of city leadership and council deliberations, pointing out that he and the general public are not privy to all of the information available to council. He did, however, discuss supporting leadership generally.

“I know that governing, leading under the best circumstances, is a really difficult job. We’re not in a perfect situation right now. They have some difficult decisions to make,” he said of the council. “We get in this field to make those difficult decisions. That’s why we were elected to do that.”

The School Board has not been home to the dysfunction that has plagued the council since the deadly rally, with in-fighting among councilors and criticism of elected officials getting involved in operational functions. Wade said board members have had difficult conversations and decision points, but are able to work together.

Wade noted that Superintendent Rosa Atkins, who was hired in 2006, is one of the longest-serving school division leaders in the state.

He said elected leaders can challenge administrators with questions and present ideas, but governments need to work as a team.

“When you get a good leader, you have to support them,” he said. “That’s something that I’m used to, that I understand.”

