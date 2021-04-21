Schilling JAUNT lawsuit heading for settlement

“The court cannot, on its own and without statutory authority or a binding opinion from a higher court, read into the statute a requirement that the term ‘public funds’ includes only Virginia state funds and excludes federal funds, and must instead apply a common sense meaning to the term,” Judge Matt Quatrara wrote.

A hearing had been set for Wednesday but, according to a letter sent to Quatrara Wednesday by Schilling’s attorney, Matt Hardin, the parties asked for it to be continued in light of a recent settlement.

“The parties believe that they have reached an agreement in principle to resolve the instant dispute and have circulated a settlement agreement for signatures,” Hardin wrote. “To that end, we would ask the Court to continue this matter until May 12 or 19 (whichever is more convenient for the Court), and for that date to serve as either another control date or as a date for entry of a final order disposing of this case (whichever is appropriate).”

Because the settlement has not been formally finalized, details were not available Wednesday.

The lawsuit is only part of the reason the paratransit agency has received attention in recent months.