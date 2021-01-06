Sabato, Ryan denounce 'coup' by D.C. rioters

One woman was killed in the rioting. It’s unclear how many people were arrested or injured. Rioters broke windows and doors and could be seen in some videos storming a group of Associated Press reporters and destroying their camera equipment.

Margaret Brennan, Host of CBS’ Face the Nation and a 2002 UVa graduate, said the violence was directly tied to Trump’s rhetoric. She raised the alarm at the ease protestors appeared able to breach the U.S. Capitol.

“This is a severe and really concerning security breach,” she said.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was part of Wednesday’s UVa event, but his interview was conducted before the riot. His comments focused on Senate elections in Georgia, bipartisanship and centrism. Meanwhile, calls were growing on both sides of the aisle that Trump incited the riot and should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“If ever there was an opportunity to use the 25th amendment it would be now,” Sabato said in a later interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. “But we don’t have people courageous enough in the cabinet and the Congress to do that.”