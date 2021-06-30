Russell praised for accomplishments while leading Albemarle's equity office

“It’s a huge loss, and I won’t pretend like it’s not, but it’s also a good opportunity,” she said.

Russell said the county has staff who have been developing competencies and confidence around their ability to affect meaningful change in their roles.

“I'm not saying that we've gotten to where we need to go, but I do think that whoever picks up this ball, they're not picking it up from the same starting point,” she said. “I think this is a place that's hungry to keep going ... I know that we haven't always had a reputation as an organization as being the most inclusive space, but I think that folks who were to enter this place now would find it a different place than it was in the past.”

When Russell became the director of OEI, she said she began meeting with community leaders, including Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, who told her, “I don't want to hear about what y’all are going to do — just what are you going to build?”

Russell said she let that be her guide.