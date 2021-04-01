Ruling clears way for removal of Charlottesville's Confederate statues

Last June, The Monument Fund moved to alter the language of the injunction following changes to the state code that allowed monuments to be removed.

The movement to remove the statues began in 2016 when Bryant, then a ninth-grader at Charlottesville High School, started a petition to remove the statue of Lee and rename the park.

Bryant, now a second-year student at the University of Virginia, said the Supreme Court of Virginia's opinion was “both exciting and long overdue.”

The statues are symbols of white supremacy that have material effects in the city’s schools, courts and neighborhoods, she said, and keeping the statues up under the argument of aesthetics “allows for the perpetuation of the ‘polite’ and ‘don't ask, don't tell’ version of racism that is not at all new to this city.”

“My goal of authoring that petition was to draw attention to the ways in which our physical landscapes reflect the deeper issues of racism and white supremacy present in our systems and institutions,” she said. “Removing the statue is just one step in the process of creating a more equitable and just community, but it is a very important step.”