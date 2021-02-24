Richardson's budget proposal includes no tax rate increase

In the general fund, revenue is expected to grow by $14.8 million, or 4.8%, compared to the current budget. Richardson said after obligations and mandates, the county has about $2 million in new revenue for fiscal year 2022.

The proposal includes funding to raise the minimum wage for general government employees to $15 an hour, which the county had previously removed from its budget due to the pandemic, and a 2% raise for employees.

Funding to provide weekday daytime staff at North Garden Volunteer Fire Company, which the department requested, is also included. If approved, Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department and Western Albemarle Rescue Squad will remain the only all-volunteer stations in Albemarle.

Deputy County Executive Doug Walker said the county is currently doing strategic planning work with the volunteers to understand the stresses that they are feeling and their ability to continue to provide services at the volunteer level.

