Richardson resigns after fraught tenure, Blair appointed interim

Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has resigned, ending a short, but fraught tenure and leaving the city without leadership in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council accepted his resignation effective Sept. 30 during a special meeting Friday. City Attorney John Blair has been appointed interim city manager and Deputy City Attorney Lisa Robertson will fill be acting city attorney.

Richardson’s administration has been plagued with allegations of aggression, misconduct and mismanagement, according to city staff, who have feared speaking out publicly. In his 16-month tenure, city leadership has been gutted of longtime employees. He has also run afoul of activists and officials from other governments while butting heads with the City Council in the early days of the pandemic.

The departure comes at a key moment in the coronavirus pandemic as University of Virginia students are back in class.

As of Friday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 2,796 cases of the virus with 176 hospitalizations and 58 deaths. Of those, 867 cases are in the city with 27 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. On Thursday, UVa reported 282 cases, of which 238 are students.

