Review board discusses pedestrian access with parking garage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Per the agreement, 90 parking spaces would be dedicated for county use. The city is required to start construction no later than May 1, 2022, and have the spots available by Nov. 30, 2023.

If the city doesn’t meet deadlines, it must provide 100 dedicated spaces in the existing Market Street Parking Garage. The county will then pay the city to regain ownership of its half, minus half of back rent for the time the city owned it, and have sole use of the property.

Planning Commissioners have been concerned with the proposed size of the garage. Commissioners Lyle Solla-Yates and Rory Stolzenberg encouraged the board to pursue pedestrian connectivity during Tuesday’s meeting.

The garage could also include retail and restaurant space. The BAR’s review only focuses on the material and aesthetic components of the building, not its size or any other policy aspects.

Board member Breck Gastinger said it will take “creativity” to break up the long façade of the structure.