Retirement Commission member resigns over city's approach to divestment

Commissioner Joe Hatter, a captain with the Charlottesville Police Department, questioned if the commission should even be telling its investment managers how to direct money.

“I have no opposition to the proposal or setting up a framework, but I just don’t know that that’s what this board is supposed to do; that we’re supposed to guide investment strategies based on political, personal or any other goals or beliefs. … My understanding is that our duty is to look after the plan and the benefits to the retirees,” he said. “This idea that we have to tell them based on a political or personal feeling what to do, I’m against that.”

Councilor Heather Hill, a representative on the commission, said that “it’s important that we look at things that may reflect the values of the city.”

Hatter disagreed, saying that “I don’t think we need to reflect the values of the city, we need to reflect the values of the retirees who benefit from this.”

Hill said that data shows that the city can both stick to its values and get the best benefit for retirees.

The commission entertained the idea of inviting retirement plan beneficiaries to a meeting to weigh in on potential investment strategies.

Dahab Associates Inc. is expected to come to a future meeting and present information on how shifting investments would affect the city’s portfolio. The commission also expressed interest in partnering with BlackRock, an investment management company that has focused on climate change, diversity and equity, according to the Financial Times.

