Residents push for cameras at South First Street public housing

Residents asked that someone present the pros and cons of who has access to the cameras at the next committee meeting.

Barnes was frustrated, saying action was happening too slowly. She asked if the process would speed up if she got a petition signed by all South First Street residents supporting the cameras.

“I don’t like logging onto these meetings because all we do is talk, talk, talk,” she said. “Tell me what I need to do and I will be on it.”

Collins pointed out that the housing authority will have to get the money to buy and install the cameras, which could take some time. He said the money likely won’t be available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“As we know, HUD doesn’t give a lot of money, so it’s important the housing authority goes out and finds money for these efforts,” he said.

CRHA is under contract with Millennium Security to provide services over weekends. The contract is expiring and CRHA will be using Century Force LLC beginning in the new year.

Millennium’s contract does not cover loitering and enforcement of the visitor policy, but ongoing concerns from residents have made those issues a part of discussions for the Century Force contract.