Removal of statues to cap a long history of local efforts

After a century standing near the epicenter of Charlottesville commerce and government, the statuary glorifying two Confederate generals will be removed, just three days after a City Council vote to take them down.

“After petitioning for this statue to come down over five years ago, I still believe that they all must come down,” said Zyahna Bryant, who was a student at Charlottesville High School when she wrote the 2016 petition that ultimately led to the statues’ removal.

Bryant, now a third-year University of Virginia student majoring in sociology and a civil rights activist and organizer, said more symbols like the statues should be removed.

“We must not continue to offer platforms and dedicate space to honor white supremacy and the legacies of those who fought to uphold it,” she said in a statement. “This is a crucial first step in the right direction to tell a more historically accurate and complete story of this place and the people who call this place home.”

Former City Councilor Kristin Szakos, whose suggestion in 2012 that the statues could be removed created for her years of fallout that included threats and vitriol, said city residents have been ready for it for some time.