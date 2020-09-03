Removal of Albemarle Confederate soldier statue set for Sept. 12

The county will livestream the event on its Facebook page in lieu of allowing in-person attendance to the removal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county also will be airing “interviews, lectures, conversations about the statue, memory and cultural landscapes, community history and the meaning of this moment from different perspectives," Walker said.

“We think that the show will be compelling and we know that it will offer the best vantage to watch the removal happen in real-time, and we appreciate the community’s support in attending with us together, but from a distance,” Walker said.

The Board of Supervisors awarded two contracts to T.E.A.L. Construction, an Albemarle-based company, in August for the removal of the statue and armaments. Depending on the entity the board chooses to receive the statue, the removal could cost as much as $81,500, plus $50 per mile to transport it.

The county has declined to comment on where the statue would be stored, but RFP documents show that the items will be taken to a storage facility located approximately five miles from the site.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a special virtual meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 to review the statements of interest from those who want the statute or its accessories.