The regional Emergency Communications Center, a joint effort between the city of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia, plans to host a public meeting on Monday between the center’s Calls for Service and Funding Model Review Committee and management board.

Items on the meeting’s agenda include a discussion on new visualization tools for computer-aided dispatch data as well as a funding model discussion and planning session.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the conference room at 2306 Ivy Road west of Charlottesville.

The Emergency Communications Center was established in 1984 and serves a population of 156,036 across the region. It receives 238,000 annual 911 and administrative calls and 181,000 annual calls for service, according to its website.