Red Carpet Inn site to be redeveloped for housing for homeless

Sunshine Mathon, director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said it’s too early to know what will be in the building that fronts U.S. 29.

“I will say that from our perspective, it would be ideal that it would be a commercial function — it doesn't have to be a nonprofit .... which has some at least secondary benefit to the adjacent uses that we're proposing,” he said.

County staffers were concerned with Premier Circle being a private street.

Attorney Lori Schweller, who is representing the project, said it’s unlikely the state would accept the road without upgrades, and upgrades need approval from all property owners, as a later declaration for road maintenance and establishment of an association was created shortly after the road.

“So what we think we need to do is to get together with the owners, with the current owner’s assistance, to amend and restate the declaration, and so we've proffered to try to achieve that,” she said. “In the meantime, though, PHA and the VSH will incorporate road maintenance into their operating budgets for the project, and have proffered to do what they can do legally to improve the current status of the road.”