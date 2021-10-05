Recording reveals Boyles thought Police Benevolent Association had agenda to get Brackney fired

“The only issue for us, quite frankly, is whether we fire the city manager for firing the police chief. And I want to say very clearly that I think that the answer to that is no,” said councilor Lloyd Snook.

Snook has consistently said he upholds Boyles’ decision. Snook said he thinks it’s important to move forward from the decision to commit to a new and equitable style of policing.

“I think that we had gotten to a point at the end of August, where we had significant questions about whether we were going to end up with a police department in chaos. We need not go back and revisit that,” Snook said.

Walker said she is frustrated the other councilors didn’t have more questions if they really do care about equity. Brackney is a Black woman, and some community members as well as Walker have voiced concerns about how officers’ impressions of Brackney could be racist, sexist or both. Walker asked Boyles when he had access to the PBA survey and internal city survey. He said he received the PBA survey at the same time as the councilors in August and received the internal survey after that.

In a discussion prior to Walker playing the recording, Boyles said he was not confident in Wells’ intentions. He also said the survey was “very unscientific.”