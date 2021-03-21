Realtors say zoning can help market create more affordable housing

Officials with the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors say more affordable housing could be built in the region if local governments adjust zoning regulations to allow more construction and higher density.

CAAR leaders say planned growth areas need to be increased in size and zoning changes made to allow new construction that will meet the needs of moderate-income residents, especially in the wake of societal changes fostered by the pandemic.

That, they said, will ease the economic pressures that drive the cost of affordable homes higher.

“When we talk of traditionally available affordable housing, we’re usually talking about housing in urban areas where people work because they need to be geographically located near their jobs,” said Quinton Beckham, CAAR president and the president of Keller Williams Alliance. “But changes brought by the pandemic give us the opportunity to place people in communities, in homes they can afford, that may not be right in the center of town, keeping more affordable homes affordable.”

Beckham said housing developments that provide easy access to urban centers and have access to broadband and services such as grocery stores could be designed to add affordable housing in the market.