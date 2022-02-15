RaShall Brackney retiring from policing, accepting position at George Mason University

Former Charlottesville Chief of Police RaShall Brackney is retiring from policing and accepting a position at George Mason University.

The announcement came via LinkedIn on Monday, with the former police official citing her four decades of law enforcement work. According to the post, she has been appointed as a “Distinguished Visiting Professor of Practice” at GMU.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and many colleagues who have encouraged me, supported me and prayed for me over the decades,” Brackney wrote.

In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”

The former police chief was ousted from her Charlottesville position in September after months of internal strife allegedly exacerbated by the Police Benevolent Association and city officials.

Brackney, a Black woman, alleges she was discriminated against by some members of city staff and City Council on the basis of her sex and race, specifically in the termination of her contract on Sept. 1.

In November, Brackney announced plans to file a $3 million complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She was accompanied by representatives from the Cochran Firm, a law firm with 42 offices across the country that says on its website that it specializes in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits. It was founded by the late Johnnie Cochran.

In a draft of her complaint to the EEOC, Brackney is accusing former City Manager Chip Boyles, City Attorney Lisa Robertson, some members of City Council, Police Civilian Review Board chair Bellamy Brown and Police Benevolent Association chair Mike Wells of colluding to have her fired.

Brackney and her representation submitted a letter to the city demanding a $3 million by Nov, 26 or the lawsuit would be filed. She also filed complaints with the Charlottesville Office of Human Rights and the NAACP. Brackney’s lawyer said the EEOC complaint was filed through the city’s Office of Human Rights.

According to legal experts, the EEOC, as an enforcement agency, may bring its own lawsuit to enforce federal anti-discrimination laws against the employer, in addition to the employee’s private claims for damages. If the EEOC elects not to sue, the employee may do so through a private lawsuit on his or her own upon receiving a notice of right to sue.

It could take the entire 180 days for an employee to hear back from the EEOC and receive a right to sue notice. It is unclear when the 180 days would begin for Brackney.

