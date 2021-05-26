Question in Democratic LG debate about Rasoul’s Muslim donors sparks backlash

RICHMOND — The topic of campaign finance reform was raised in an unusual way Tuesday night at the first and only televised debate of Virginia’ Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, with a moderator tailoring a question specifically to Del. Sam Rasoul, the first Muslim ever elected to the General Assembly.

Dave Lucas, an anchor at WJLA in Arlington, noted that the Washington Post had reported Rasoul led the six-candidate primary field in fundraising partly due to big contributions from donors connected to Muslim advocacy groups.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Lucas said. “But that was the case. Talk a little bit about your fundraising efforts. And can you assure Virginians if you’re elected, you’ll represent all of them, regardless of faith or beliefs?”

Though some later called the question inappropriate, Rasoul, a Roanoke-area progressive who has advocated for reforming Virginia’s wide-open campaign finance reform, didn’t respond directly to the invocation of his religion during the hour-long debate at George Mason University in Fairfax.