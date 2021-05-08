Push renewed for 25-mile shared-use path from Charlottesville to Afton

Last month, cyclist Robert Ryals Bowman was killed after a crash at the intersection of Ivy Road and Bloomfield Road.

“How many more people have to die before we push this idea of a trail forward?” Hill said. “When we already have this idea of this trail, it's like this is it, this is the timing.”

Albemarle Supervisor Ann H. Mallek, who represents some of the area that the trail could go through, said she is supportive of it but also recognizes the limits of county staff. She’s asked staff if it would be possible to study a segment of the trail — from Crozet to the tunnel — but said she hasn’t received an answer and isn’t sure if there’s board support to move forward.

“The trail supporters have a wonderful long-term perspective that I appreciate so much because everything that they are doing takes decades,” Mallek said.

“It takes a lot of vision, and it takes the willingness and the ability with staff resources to be able to take a plunge that might not really come to fruition for five years or 10 years. I'm so grateful that in this area, we have different groups of people who are committed to a particular resource topic … because it takes a large mass of hardworking volunteers to keep building information and providing information to the local government."