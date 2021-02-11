Public transportation to Monticello? Idea part of upcoming planning efforts

The vision plan has a budget of $350,000, with $175,000 coming from the state and $87,500 from Albemarle County and Charlottesville each.

A consultant will be selected in the coming month, and the Jefferson Area Regional Transit Partnership will then serve as the advisory group for the vision plan and will approve a final scope of work. It’s estimated that the plan will be completed in the summer of 2022.

The other planning effort — the Albemarle County Transit Expansion Feasibility Study and Implementation Plan — will be ongoing during the same time.

The feasibility study and implementation plan will look at expanding transit service to “population and employment centers” in Albemarle — specifically the Pantops area, Monticello and along north U.S. 29 — and consider “innovative transit options,” including on-demand services.

TJPDC Executive Director Chip Boyle, who will soon be leaving to become Charlottesville’s city manager, said in an interview that there has been an ongoing conversation with all of the area transit agencies on how to try to serve Monticello, as the historic home of Thomas Jefferson has a need for transit for both visitors and workers.