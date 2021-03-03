Public silent so far on proposed Albemarle budget

A technology surcharge of 4% would go toward updating the county's development tracking system.

Allshouse said these proposed increases should be seen as an interim step.

“That's to say, we're gonna be proposing fees, but really what we think should be going on eventually is a fee study similar to what the county did back in 2007,” he said. “We likely will come to the board sometime in FY 23 asking for funding for a study of that sort. The idea would be the study would be done and we'd be looking at potentially implementing this fee structure in FY 24.”

Allshouse county staff met two different groups of people to get feedback, and those groups asked for fee comparisons with additional jurisdictions.

The county looked at Fairfax County and Montgomery County for their technology fees, Alexandria for their architectural review board type fees and Charlottesville, as it is an immediate neighbor. It also looked at Hanover, Henrico, James City and Roanoke counties, which were identified as comparable localities.

Compared to the averages of fees from the other localities, Albemarle’s fees would be higher, except for a building permit for a commercial building.