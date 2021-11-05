Public involvement in Albemarle Comp Plan update to start soon

County staff said the working group would be an eight to 12 member group selected through an application process. County staff will establish selection criteria and process using Albemarle demographic data and the county’s equity profile, which was completed earlier this year.

Board members had questions about the working group, such as when it would meet and who would decide who would be appointed.

Supervisor Liz Palmer said her “biggest concern” was the working group and the criteria for picking members, and whether the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission will hear about the criteria.

“I'm particularly concerned about the Board of Supervisors seeing that list of folks who have been chosen or who have volunteered prior to this [being] written in stone and going off with the process that you've laid out for us,” she said.

Michaela Accardi, a county senior planner, said it would be a “staff advised group” and not an adopted or appointed body by the board. She said county staff wanted to be mindful of the timeline, but could bring the criteria to the supervisors if they wanted.