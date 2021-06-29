Public input sought on slew of proposed changes to CAT bus service

Charlottesville Area Transit is seeking public input on potential changes to bus service in the coming year.

In a presentation to local media Tuesday, CAT Director Garland Williams said this is an initial push to help stem the tide of declining ridership, put a floor in and then allow an opportunity to build the system.

“This is not the end all be all,” he said. “The region is doing a visioning study, so this was designed as a temporary measure over the next couple of years while that study is done to prevent us from having continued rapid decline in ridership.”

Systemwide, CAT is proposing changes to make a consistent weekday and Saturday span of service — from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for major routes and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all other routes. All routes operating on Sunday would run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Some more substantial proposed changes to specific routes include modifications to Route 2 to operate bi-directionally on Avon Street, removing the Route 6 southbound deviation to the University of Virginia Medical Center and extending Route 7 to Walmart.