Public input sought on potential transit expansion in Albemarle

Kevin McDermott, an Albemarle planning manager, said these potential scenarios were “just the first blush at some considerations,” and they're going to have to be “hammered out quite a bit more.”

“There may be quite a few changes, and we don't even know which option we're selecting yet,” he said. “These are giving us some things to get feedback from and we'll see where it goes from there.”

At this point, it's not known what agency would be the operator of a micro transit service in Albemarle, if these recommendations were ultimately included in the plan and implemented by the county.

Scenarios

In the north U.S. 29 area, the first possible scenario is a proposed micro transit pilot project north of the Rivanna River, covering all of the county’s development area north of the river. Under the scenario, two vehicles would operate concurrently to help keep average wait times under 10 minutes, and service would be available between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays. There is a projected ridership of approximately 35 riders per weekday under this service.