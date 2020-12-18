Public defender announces commonwealth's attorney bid

Ray Szwabowski of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Public Defender Office announced Friday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On the brisk afternoon, Szwabowski made his announcement from the steps of Charlottesville Circuit Court. Flanked by his wife, Molly Minturn, he delivered a short speech to a few reporters.

Szwabowski highlighted his experience as a public defender helping those in need of an attorney get their day in court. It was that experience that led him to seek public office, he said, citing a criminal justice system that he believes too often criminalizes those in need of mental health or addiction assistance.

“For too long this city has been waiting for criminal justice reform and that change has been slow to come,” he said. “We’re done waiting. Charlottesville deserves a commonwealth’s attorney who is willing to re-examine the entire criminal court system from top to bottom and affect real change where it is needed.”

Charlottesville has a deep well of creativity and resources, Szwabowski said, and the community can come together to find solutions to homelessness, addiction and mental health that does not involve incarceration.