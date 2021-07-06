Proposed natural burial ground OK'd by Albemarle Planning Commission

“I would just say that if we saw this area developed to the density that we see around it, there would be a heck of a lot more traffic issues in the future than what is being proposed in this, in the worst-case scenarios,” he said.

State law currently requires cemeteries to be set back 750 feet from the nearest residences, and the farm has received waivers from two neighbors for the cemetery to be closer to their property.

County staff recommended approval of the special-use permit with seven conditions, including that maintenance and operation — such as the digging of graves — of the cemetery is restricted 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; only biodegradable materials may be interred in the ground during burials; no non-biodegradable memorials are permitted; and burial services cannot be scheduled to occur at the same time as special events associated with a 2012 permit to allow events in an existing barn located just south of the proposed cemetery.

In a survey provided by Murray of green or “hybrid” cemeteries in the South, most said they had between eight and 25 attendees for burials and between 15 and 50 burials a year.

Murray said it’s still not common to have a green cemetery.