Proposed improvements to Barracks-Emmet intersection include right-turn lanes, expanded bike/pedestrian crossings

If the current proposal is approved, bike facilities will be constructed in two places at the intersection and tie into a future trail along Meadowbrook Road. One will be constructed along Emmet Street south of Barracks Road and turn east along the northside of Barracks Road. The second will be constructed on the south side of Barracks Road up to Hilltop Road.

With new development along the corridor, right-turn lanes will be added to northbound Emmet Street and westbound Barracks Road. This will involve relocating one traffic pole and acquisition of right-of-way.

In addition, improvements will be made for safer bike and pedestrian crossings that include the implementation of pedestrian refuge islands across both streets to allow walkers and cyclists more comfort and safety as they cross the street.

Improvements also are being made to an existing bus stop that includes a full bus pull-off and shelter.

“While right-of-way is being acquired and utilities relocated, final engineering details will be completed to gain approval by VDOT and city staff by the time the project is ready to go to construction in 2023,” Kling said.