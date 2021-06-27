Proposed framework could change city's future land use map implementation

“Essentially, what the new proposed land use category of low-intensity residential does is it preserves the existing densities in those neighborhoods. So, in and of itself, it doesn't necessarily stop development, or people selling their homes. There's nothing in the land use map process that can do that. But what it does do is it takes the pressure off of those neighborhoods by not allowing any additional new density, unless, if and only if, affordable housing is provided as part of that development,” Mathon said.

The idea is developers would not be able to contribute to gentrification in historically Black or low-income neighborhoods because they would not be able to unless the development was specifically creating affordable housing.

“By having the rest of the residential portions of the city fall under the General Residential, where there is some modest neighborhood scale density increases given as a by-right, it shifts, to some extent, the development pressure to other parts of the city,” Mathon said.

Mathon said this would give people the ability to build a duplex or add accessory dwelling units, or split a large home into two or three interior units.