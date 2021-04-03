Proposed Charlottesville police budget causes concerns, complaints

Stark pointed to the city school division's 150-page budget document as an example of a transparent and detailed budget. The police budget takes up only three pages of the city manager’s 228-page proposed city budget.

“What I tell people who want more information about the police budget or want to cut the police budget is just exactly what Chief Brackney has said to me when I’ve raised the issue with her, which is tell me what it is you don’t want us to do anymore, and I’ll tell you what it’s going to save you,” Snook said. “Unless someone is willing to say, ‘I don’t want to have emergency response after midnight’ or, ‘I don’t want to enforce traffic laws’ … it doesn’t work.”

Snook said that in the future he would like to have a public forum and a work session involving the council, the police chief and community members to discuss the police budget.

“The police chief is the best defender of the police budget,” Snook said. “[She] can explain to people why the budget is the way it is … She is a very intelligent woman; she can defend her budget very well, far better than I can.”