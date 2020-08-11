Proposed changes to 29 North interchange face scrutiny

Charles Proctor, Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District planning manager, said that from 2014 to the end of 2019 there were 39 crashes at the intersection and of those, 12 had injuries.

“That’s the main reason that this project was presented, because it's ranked number 12 in the district for crash locations,” Proctor said. “So we wanted to come up with a solution that would try to address some of those crashes that we're seeing out there.”

In an RCUT, side street traffic from Frays Mills Road and Burnley Station Road that wants to turn left would turn right onto U.S. 29 and travel to a median cut and dedicated turn lane to make a U-turn. Vehicles turning left from the main street onto the side street would have a dedicated left turn lane.

Proctor said because it is a four lane divided road, there are very few options that VDOT would consider for this location.

“The reason [an RCUT] provides better safety is because it spreads out the conflict points,” he said. “Instead of having all of your conflict points at one intersection, where you're crossing all multiple paths of traffic every time you make a turning movement or go through the intersection, it takes some of those turning movements and moves them to other locations, and makes them safer.”