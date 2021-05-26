Property owners object to possible Master Plan changes in Crozet

The Neighborhood Density Residential designation in the draft recommends three to six units per acre, while the Middle Density Residential designation recommends six to 12 units per acre or up to 18 for additional affordable units.

The change proposed by staff is not a rezoning. Land use categories are assigned to properties to serve as a marker to community members and developers about which kinds of potential projects could be supported on a site in the future. Ultimately, a developer would need approval from the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of the property to allow for the use.

The properties, currently zoned for two units per acre, total almost 16 acres and have seven existing dwellings on them. About 14 acres of the land are owned by the Chiles family.

The change was recommended after some supervisors said they wanted more opportunities for affordable housing within Crozet and some Crozet CAC members said they wanted to see higher densities to be concentrated within the center of the village.

In the letter, Chiles said his family members currently live in four of the five houses on the property and they recently repurchased the fifth house to “return it to its origins” and keep it in their family.