Project manager Pinkston announces bid for City Council

University of Virginia project manager Brian Pinkston has announced his campaign for Charlottesville City Council, citing his business experience and ability to complement the talents of sitting councilors.
Pinkston ran for the council in 2019 but did not secure enough votes during the Democratic primary to make the ballot. This time around, he said he is confident that his varied skills and previous experience running for office will propel him to the ballot.
“It's hard to lose, but the thing that I most missed was the opportunity to serve the city,” he said in an interview. “In the last 18 months, I've been trying to think through what are other ways I could serve the city or serve more generally, even beyond the city, and this opportunity came back around.”
After receiving encouragement from some civic leaders within the city, Pinkston said he decided the time was right to run again as a Democrat.
The four-year terms of Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Heather Hill end this year. Walker has announced she will seek re-election, while Hill has not yet made her intentions known.
Pinkston received a bachelor’s of science in medical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a master’s in philosophy and religious studies from Biola University and a Ph.D. in philosophy from UVa.
His previous work experience includes serving as a senior technical engineer for Procter & Gamble and various project management positions within UVa, where he has worked since 2004.
Though the world has changed a great deal since he last ran, Pinkston said he thinks he still brings a unique mixture of empathy and compassion mixed with technical, business and project management expertise. He said he also believes he would work well with the three councilors whose seats are not up this year: Sena Magill, Michael Payne and Lloyd Snook.
“Now, more so than before, I have civic experience, having served on some boards and running for City Council. Last time was, quite literally, education,” he said. “Of the three counselors who will remain — Payne, Magill and Snook — I got to know them all very well when I was running last time and in the primary and I really admire them and think that we would work well together.”
In a Facebook post announcing his candidacy, Pinkston highlighted several priorities, including: managing the fiscal crunch caused by COVID-19; working to make Charlottesville more affordable; and supporting schools and businesses during the changing landscape.
Pinkston’s announcement follows that of Juandiego Wade, who kicked off his candidacy as a Democrat last month.