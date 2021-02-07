Project manager Pinkston announces bid for City Council

University of Virginia project manager Brian Pinkston has announced his campaign for Charlottesville City Council, citing his business experience and ability to complement the talents of sitting councilors.

Pinkston ran for the council in 2019 but did not secure enough votes during the Democratic primary to make the ballot. This time around, he said he is confident that his varied skills and previous experience running for office will propel him to the ballot.

“It's hard to lose, but the thing that I most missed was the opportunity to serve the city,” he said in an interview. “In the last 18 months, I've been trying to think through what are other ways I could serve the city or serve more generally, even beyond the city, and this opportunity came back around.”

After receiving encouragement from some civic leaders within the city, Pinkston said he decided the time was right to run again as a Democrat.

The four-year terms of Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilor Heather Hill end this year. Walker has announced she will seek re-election, while Hill has not yet made her intentions known.