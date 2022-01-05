Price selected Albemarle supervisors chair

Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price will serve as chair of the Board of Supervisors in 2022.

Price, who has served as the vice chair for two years, was unanimously selected at the board’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

Supervisor Ned Gallaway, who served as chair for the last three years, nominated Price. Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley was selected vice chair.

The board also approved its meeting schedule for 2022. Meetings will continue to be the first and third Wednesdays of each month except in July. The second meeting in December will be moved to the second Wednesday and only held if needed.

The also made minor changes in its rules of procedure to clarify definitions of hybrid meetings and virtual meetings. When the county returns to holding in-person meetings, it plans to allow the public to either attend in person or virtually.

The board also changed its policies so that only one board member can sit on a non-governmental entity’s governing body, except when supervisors are appointed to a board by the Board of Supervisors.