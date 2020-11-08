Potential bike, pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna topic of Thursday Zoom

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is seeking feedback on a feasibility study for a potential bicycle and pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna River.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. A recording of the meeting will be posted on TJPDC's Urban Rivanna River Corridor Plan webpage for those who cannot attend.

The crossing would provide a connection near Riverview Park between Charlottesville city limits and the Pantops area of Albemarle County.

Community members may submit comments on the plan webpage or by emailing Jessica Hersh-Ballering at jballering@tjpdc.org.

— Staff reports