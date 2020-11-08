Potential bike, pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna topic of Thursday Zoom

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is seeking feedback on a feasibility study for a potential bicycle and pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna River.
Support Local Journalism
A meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. A recording of the meeting will be posted on TJPDC's Urban Rivanna River Corridor Plan webpage for those who cannot attend.
The crossing would provide a connection near Riverview Park between Charlottesville city limits and the Pantops area of Albemarle County.
Community members may submit comments on the plan webpage or by emailing Jessica Hersh-Ballering at jballering@tjpdc.org.
— Staff reports
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.