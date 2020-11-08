 Skip to main content
Potential bike, pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna topic of Thursday Zoom
Potential bike, pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna topic of Thursday Zoom

Rivanna River

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

The Rivanna River is seen near Riverview Park.

The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is seeking feedback on a feasibility study for a potential bicycle and pedestrian crossing of the Rivanna River.

A meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. A recording of the meeting will be posted on TJPDC's Urban Rivanna River Corridor Plan webpage for those who cannot attend.  

The crossing would provide a connection near Riverview Park between Charlottesville city limits and the Pantops area of Albemarle County.

Community members may submit comments on the plan webpage or by emailing Jessica Hersh-Ballering at jballering@tjpdc.org.

— Staff reports

