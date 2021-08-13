Police Civilian Review Board adopts ordinance proposal with greater powers

Brown, who issued the statement only as a reflection of his own view and not the board’s, said he was provided with a single copy of a Command Climate Survey that was designed to provide an internal gauge of the conditions at the police department.

According to Brown, the survey expressed widespread frustration with leadership within the department. A similar survey conducted by the Police Benevolence Association also claimed there is a negative climate within the department, Brown said.

“If there was ever a case showing why this board should be fully funded and supported, this is it, due to the fact that this is the only government entity that has been transparent with the public on this matter in bringing this to the public’s attention,” Brown said. “A strong policing oversight body would also provide officers with a place to bring reports of abuses or policy violations without fear of retaliation or fear of an unfair process.”

Board member James Watson said he would like to see some data to support the allegations, but commended Brown for speaking up.