The Police Civilian Oversight Board plans to hold its monthly meeting on Thursday.

The board aims to provide civilian-led oversight of the city to enhance transparency and protect constitutional rights, according to its website.

Last month, Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board canceled its monthly meeting due to a lack of quorum, meaning the board did not have enough members present for a valid meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public may attend at https://www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.