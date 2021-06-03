Platania, Szwabowski expound on commonwealth's attorney platforms ahead of primary

Though Platania said he is proud of what his office has accomplished so far, he said there is still much to do, including implementing elements of restorative justice.

In typical fashion, someone is charged with a crime and prosecuted, and this type of adversarial system loses the victim’s voice until sentencing, Platania said. Under restorative justice, the system is flipped and the emphasis is on finding justice through an alternative method agreed to by the victim.

“You can't force anyone to do restorative justice, but if the victim is willing and the offender is willing, then the victim can share the harm and the pain that the offender caused them,” Platania said. “Then the offender can apologize and make the victim whole through whatever mechanism they agree upon and it makes the victim feel better because they're not in court being cross examined and challenged.”

This also, ideally, impacts the offender by making them less likely to commit another crime because they have listened to and witnessed the pain and the harm they have caused, Platania said.

Though the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the process, Platania said his office has been looking into adopting the process for adult felonies and is currently reaching out to national experts on restorative justice to set up a process and staffing.