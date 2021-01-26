Platania announces reelection bid

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania announced Tuesday that he is seeking a second term.

Platania, a Democrat, was elected in 2017. His first term has seen him deal with the legal fallout of the Unite the Right rally, including the prosecution of Unite the Right car attacker James Alex Fields Jr., who was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years in 2019.

In an announcement video released on his campaign site Tuesday, the prosecutor highlighted his experience and the accomplishments his office has made over the last 36 months, including the cessation of mandatory minimum sentences in most cases, the reduction of first time nonviolent felony charges to misdemeanors, and a reduction in incarceration rates.

“Prison is reserved for those that pose a threat to public safety,” Platania said. “That philosophy has resulted in the lowest jail population in 20 years.”

Platania also highlighted his public objection to mandatory general release notifications to ICE, which he said often leads to the family separation of undocumented immigrants, and the creation of the area's first ever therapeutic document, which offers an alternative to incarceration.