Plans for Crozet Park expansion taking shape

“I will share that the board members are incredibly active in terms of ensuring there's a continued affordable recreation, and that's what is important in terms of who the tenant is today versus yesterday versus tomorrow,” Holzwarth said. “We’re making no commitments to anyone in terms of who the tenants will be for this new facility.”

Planning commissioner Jennie More said she hopes no matter who is operating the park in the future, that financial assistance programs for families and individuals that want to participate will be available.

“I see things like this and it looks really exciting, it's kind of shiny and new, but I worry there are people in our community who will not be able to access this and so I hope that whatever partners you work with and whatever creative things you can come up with will create ways in which we can help [people] continue to be members and enjoy this resource,” she said.

Park board members last year asked the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors for $2.4 million to build a new facility.