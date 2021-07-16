Planning work begins on second phase of Southwood redevelopment

“It seems like each time we have these discussions, we’re told that they’re going to be answers in the future, and I just can’t believe that you can be doing this without having those kinds of projections so that we could begin to say, ‘Wow, this is an amazing project, because we’re going to have 500 or 1,000 more people who have affordable homes than in 2007 with this parcel,’” Keller said.

When asked about area medium income breakdowns, Rosensweig said he could get it for the Southwood families who have applied for the program and send it to the commissioners later.

“How many [homes] are currently committed to existing residents? I’m trying to understand your success rate so far — your intention, and then how many you’ve been able to sign up?” asked Commissioner Karen Firehock.

Rosensweig said they’ve had numerous families who have been working toward this for a while, and Habitat had 25 families come forward in the spring.

“There’s 49 homes in the first village, but they’re not all going to get built next year. There’s about 20 to 25 that are going to get built every year, so that was about the right number of families that we needed to fill up the first buildings that we’re building,” he said.