Planning Commission recommends Future Land Use Map for City Council approval

After five years of planning and months of controversy, the Charlottesville Planning Commission voted to recommend that City Council approve the current draft of the Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map developed by Cville Plans Together on Tuesday.

A key change presented last month was the addition of a "sensitive community" designation. The goal of this designation is to identify and support communities that are most sensitive to displacement pressures and are at risk of resident displacement. The map identifies the Meadows, Rose Hill, 10th and Page and parts of the Fifeville and Belmont neighborhoods as sensitive communities.

The draft proposes that these are sensitive areas that may require additional affordability requirements, incentives or other tools to support residents. They were identified with average median income and percentage of minority residents in mind.

On Tuesday, the commission unanimously approved a text edit to this sensitive community designation that could extend which areas fall under this designation. The edit was proposed by commissioner Taneia Dowell that would allow areas of the city to be designated by using additional metrics beyond just census block data. Edits also included requirements that zoning changes keep historical preservation in mind.