Planners get feedback on ped bridge over Rivanna

On the east side of the project, with either possible bridge, consultants recommended a trailhead be built at the intersection of Peter Jefferson Parkway, State Farm Boulevard and Pantops Drive.

“There would be parking and there would be some sort of shade structure and other trailhead-like amenities at that area, including signage,” Hersh-Ballering said.

During the work session, many community members were concerned about parking at both ends of the bridge.

“Parking is included in the design, although exactly where and how much has not yet been determined,” Hersh-Ballering said.

Sara Dexter, who lives on Chesapeake Street near the entrance to Riverview Park, said the river has gotten increasingly more popular over the last few years.

“I think there will continue to be traffic and the parking issue just can’t be ignored or underestimated,” she said.

Tim Padalino, Albemarle’s chief of parks planning, said vehicular access is important but it’s something that “we’ve been trying to work on above and beyond this particular bridge feasibility study.”