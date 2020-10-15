Planners back move to relax day care rules

Meanwhile, some day care facilities have reopened, but with reduced capacity to increase safety measures, leading to a shortage in availability.

The city’s regulations don’t line up with state requirements for childcare facilities, which kick in at five children.

Family day homes require one off-street parking space per employee who doesn’t live in the home on top of parking regulations required for the zoning designation. For a day care, one space is required per 1.5 employees.

Under the revisions, a family day home serving up to four children would be allowed in all zoning districts allowing residential uses. Facilities serving five to 12 children would require a provisional-use permit.

Provisional-use permits are less onerous than special-use permits and can be approved administratively.

The permit would limit hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but only 12 hours within each 24-hour period.

Deputy Planning Director Missy Creasy said staff recommended the larger facilities obtain a permit so neighbors could be notified and safety measures could be enforced.