Pinkston, Zackrisson lead fundraising in latest reporting period

Pinkston ran for the council in 2019, but was unsuccessful in the Democratic primary.

Current School Board member Wade has raised $12,079 and has $8,584.33 on hand. Wade has served on the board since 2006.

Political newcomer Washington has not raised any funds and has no cash on hand. Washington initially sought a Democratic Party nomination, but did not secure enough signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot. She chose to run as an independent.

Walker withdrew from the City Council race last week, partially citing contention between councilors. Prior to her withdrawal, Walker had $90.40 on hand and had not raised any funds.

Pinkston received 45 contributions of more than $100, two of which were for $1,000 or more.

Wade received 19 contributions of more than $100, two of which were for $1,000 or more.

Chris Henry, president of Stony Point Development Group, led the contributions for both Pinkston and Wade, at $3,000 each.

Hill donated $500 to both Pinkston and Wade.

School Board