Pinkston continues to lead fundraising among local candidates

None of the three Albemarle County Board of Supervisors races is contested this year, but that hasn’t stopped the candidates from raising money. Jim Andrews, who is seeking to represent the Samuel Miller district, has $21,774.21 on hand after raising the bulk of his money in the spring when he announced his campaign. Campaign finance reports show that most of the money is being spent on consultants, canvassing and campaign costs.

Meanwhile, board chairman Ned Gallaway has $14,809.40 on hand. He hasn’t raised any additional money since bringing in $10,150 in the spring. Gallaway represents the Rio District on the Board of Supervisors.

Diantha McKeel, who represents the Jack Jouett district, has raised $18,777.99 this year and has $28,559.05 on hand. Her fundraising has slowed in recent months, and McKeel didn’t bring any money during the last reporting period.

Candidates will have to file another campaign finance report by Oct. 25, which will be the last report released before Election Day on Nov. 2. The Oct. 25 report will cover donations and expenses from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21.