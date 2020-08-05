'People have no respect:' Local man organizing trash clean-ups at Sugar Hollow

James "Chubby" Damron, president of the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited, has seen more trash around Sugar Hollow Reservoir and the Moormans River this year than at any other time in the 50 years he’s been fishing in the area.
The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered bars, movie theaters, amusement parks and public beaches and seen hordes descend on open spaces around the country. Albemarle County is no different, but the increased use has had an unfortunate side effect: people's garbage has stuck around long after their afternoon jaunt has ended.
Damron has had enough, and taken it upon himself to organize clean-ups of the area he cherishes.
“If people don't take care of this, we're going to lose it,” he said. “... This is being proactive rather than reactive, and I think trying to make sure that we don't get to the point that there is a major problem.”
Damron will be picking up trash Mondays beginning at 7:30 a.m. and encourages others to join him. Damron, concerned locals and other Trout Unlimited members have found used diapers, bags of dog poop and broken bottles — to name just a few items — along the river and in the parking lot.
“I just want people to think and take care of the place, you know?,” Damron said. “Yeah, it’s personal to me, but it's personal to a lot of people. Take care of this just like you would your home or anywhere else.”
The reservoir and surrounding land is owned by the city of Charlottesville, but leased by the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority for drinking water supply. Shenandoah National Park borders the site.
Andrea Terry, water resources manager for RWSA, said the authority has heard about the complaints of trash from Damron.
“What has happened is it got a dialogue going with the city and the county and the authority, and the city and the county are talking about what to do to remedy the situation out there,” she said.
Terry said that a few years ago there were complaints about trash at Sugar Hollow, and RWSA and the city and county parks departments worked together on a solution.
“We decided to do pack in, pack out, because it seemed like people were just throwing trash beside the trash can and those parks departments thought it might be a good idea to try pack in, pack out,” she said. “There are signs up there for that, so it works some, evidently not enough with all this stuff going on.”
Albemarle County staff said they were not aware of trash complaints this summer.
“Our role is just an interested partner in our capacity as members of the board of the Rivanna Authority,” county spokeswoman Emily Kilroy said. “We don't have an active role in that property, because we neither manage nor own it.”
Kilroy said use of county parks is up from last year, but there has not been “massive influxes” of littering in the parks.
“I think the volume of trash is probably up in the trash receptacles because there's been so much use, but there’s not been this, ‘what are we gonna do about the litter problem?,’” she said.
When asked about the trash at Sugar Hollow, City Manager Tarron Richardson referred The Daily Progress to RWSA. A representative from Shenandoah National Park did not respond to questions by press time.
Damron said the Trout Unlimited chapter spent $1,000 on signage around its leased property and the Sugar Hollow parking lot reminding people of the littering laws. He said that people also are building dams with rocks in the river, which can impede fish movement.
“There was nowhere for fish to go through it,” he said, pointing to a rock dam that had been broken open. “That's the issue — fish need to be able to move.”
Steve Reeser, a regional fisheries manager with the Department of Wildlife Resources, said the agency had heard from Damron about the dams but had not yet investigated.
“I look at those being temporary barriers, because the first high water that comes and the stream comes up a foot and a half in level, and the power of that water, it's going to take out those dams that these people have built by hand,” he said.
Reeser said someone from DWR was going to go check and see if there are any impacts to aquatic organisms, such as fish passes, and, if needed, the state would take action through its regulatory agencies.
“As the fisheries biologist I'm not concerned that these are going to have any long term impacts to any fish there,” he said. “As far as fish movements around these dams, they are not a straight concrete barrier, there's still spaces in between those rocks that are letting water through and if fish can still get through there, I’m not concerned about that.”
Damron said the chapter has also experienced damage to some of its projects along the river, such as a large rock vane with an attached log to aid with trout cover and help deflect the stream flow off an eroding bank, and a trail flattening project.
“I've been managing this here for 15 years and it's always some kind of a struggle, but this year, it's just been crazy,” he said. “People have no respect.”
