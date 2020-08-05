'People have no respect:' Local fisherman organizing trash clean-ups at Sugar Hollow as people head outside

James “Chubby” Damron, president of the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited, has seen more trash around Sugar Hollow Reservoir and the Moormans River this year than at any other time in the 50 years he’s been fishing in the area.

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered bars, movie theaters, amusement parks and public beaches and seen hordes descend on open spaces around the country. Albemarle County is no different, but the increased use has had an unfortunate side effect: people’s garbage has stuck around long after their afternoon jaunt has ended.

Damron has had enough, and taken it upon himself to organize clean-ups of the area he cherishes.

“If people don’t take care of this, we’re going to lose it,” he said. “... This is being proactive rather than reactive, and I think trying to make sure that we don’t get to the point that there is a major problem.”

Damron will be picking up trash Mondays beginning at 7:30 a.m. and encourages others to join him. Damron, concerned locals and other Trout Unlimited members have found used diapers, bags of dog poop and broken bottles — to name just a few items — along the river and in the parking lot.