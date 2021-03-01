Partnership aims to bring broadband to Louisa County

Officials in Louisa County on Monday announced a proposed partnership with energy utilities serving the community to provide broadband.

Louisa is finalizing a partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy to “ensure high-speed internet access is available to all of the homes and businesses in the county.”

In 2020, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors unanimously earmarked $15 million to prepare for construction and offset other project-related costs in the deployment of end-user fiber on a countywide basis, according to a news release.

“This historic partnership is a long-awaited and extraordinary benefit for Louisa’s citizens,” Duane Adams, Board of Supervisors representative to the Louisa Broadband Authority, said in the release. “Fiber-based broadband will bring improved education tools, new job opportunities, access to telemedicine and the potential to attract new businesses."

REC will own the fiber network constructed in the majority of the county, the release said, and is providing use of its infrastructure, including poles.