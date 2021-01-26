Pantops residents question the need for another hotel

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“While we're able to pick up the one to two [night] guests as well, we're also able to take extended stay,” he said. “This is a suites-only hotel, so there's a very different guest and it’s serving a very different market segment than the hotels that you had listed.”

Suburban Capital has also recently submitted a site plan to build a WoodSpring Suites in Lynchburg, according to The News and Advance.

Suburban Capital also owns an undeveloped site adjacent to the proposed hotel site, Ellis said, which is owned under an LLC for Happy Boxes, a self-storage brand once owned by Suburban. According to The Virginian-Pilot, Suburban Capital sold off all its self-storage facilities for $75 million in early 2019 and decided to focus on hotel development.

“We currently have no plans to develop it,” he said. “It's a much lower elevation and not connected to this property. We currently have no future plans to develop that property.”

The proposal also includes a right-in-right-out entrance and exit onto U.S. 250.