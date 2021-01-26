Pantops residents question the need for another hotel

Another hotel could be coming to Pantops.
On Monday evening, the developer of a proposed 125-room hotel on U.S. 250, submitted as Overlook Hotel, held a virtual meeting with the Pantops Community Advisory Committee.
Community members questioned the need for another hotel in the area.
“We have going up very soon, if not already finished and operating, a Holiday Inn Express, a Hilton Garden and a Comfort Inn, and on the plans, a Hampton Inn,” said Pantops CAC member Sara Robinson. “What justification do the owners use that we needed another hotel?”
The roughly 2.7-acre parcel in Albemarle County is zoned Planned Development Mixed Commercial.
“Because the zoning is a planned district, it requires what's known as an application plan, and the current application plan for this district does not permit a hotel in this area on this parcel,” said Andy Reitelbach, a county senior planner. “So the applicant has submitted this rezoning request to amend the application plan to allow for a hotel on this parcel.”
WS Four LLC bought the property last month from DJCM Investments LLC for $1.35 million, according to county records.
Doug Ellis, a representative of Suburban Capital, a Virginia Beach-based hospitality company, was at the meeting to help answer questions. Ellis declined to say what brand of hotel would be on the site, but a photo of a WoodSpring Suites hotel was submitted with the application to the county.
“While we're able to pick up the one to two [night] guests as well, we're also able to take extended stay,” he said. “This is a suites-only hotel, so there's a very different guest and it’s serving a very different market segment than the hotels that you had listed.”
Suburban Capital has also recently submitted a site plan to build a WoodSpring Suites in Lynchburg, according to The News and Advance.
Suburban Capital also owns an undeveloped site adjacent to the proposed hotel site, Ellis said, which is owned under an LLC for Happy Boxes, a self-storage brand once owned by Suburban. According to The Virginian-Pilot, Suburban Capital sold off all its self-storage facilities for $75 million in early 2019 and decided to focus on hotel development.
“We currently have no plans to develop it,” he said. “It's a much lower elevation and not connected to this property. We currently have no future plans to develop that property.”
The proposal also includes a right-in-right-out entrance and exit onto U.S. 250.
On the future land use plan in the Pantops Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, most of the site is shown as Community Mixed Use, which recommends uses that serve the community, including hotels as a primary use. A portion of the site is shown as parks and green systems.
The Comprehensive Plan is the county’s guiding document for its long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the Comprehensive Plan as part of the rezoning process.
County staff are still reviewing the proposal, and a developer with the owner said they plan to collect feedback and resubmit it.
Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors meetings are not yet scheduled for this proposal.