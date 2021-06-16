Panel backs controversial housing development near Forest Lakes

Commissioner Jennie More said AHS is already going to be over capacity regardless of this development.

"In general, it's a concern I think we all share and we need to get to an answer with that," she said.

During the public hearing, Jennifer Brannock, who spoke in favor of the project, said it was time to put the needs of workers and their families ahead of the comforts of those who already live in Albemarle.

“According to the county's housing website, 59% of people who work here in Albemarle County cannot afford to even rent an apartment here,” she said. “These are the people who work in our retail stores, our restaurants, they deliver our packages, they teach our children, and they keep our homes safe — the foundation of our community lies in their labor. These families deserve the same access to the things that my neighbors and I already have, like our parks, our shorter commutes, our proximity to good hospitals. And their children should be able to attend our excellent schools.”

Multiple residents from nearby Forest Lakes, Hollymead and Ashland said they were still concerned about multiple aspects of the proposal, including the density, that it would be mostly rental units, potential light pollution and potential traffic.